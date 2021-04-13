Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:35
Health and wellness: Oral Health
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Emile Cahi - Dentist
Today at 12:05
Day 1 Audio: Wrap of the first day of interviews for Constitutional Court posts
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:10
Day 2 of Judicial Service Commission interviews for vacancies in the judiciary.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 12:15
With Audio: 'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
With Audio: 'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
Ace Magashule widens scope of ANC members who have to step aside.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:39
Capitec Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Gerrie Fourie - CEO at Capitec Bank
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
zoom Investment School - cryptocurrencies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Hywel George - Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
'Andries Tatane died in vain': Family reflects on tragedy 10 years later Tatane was 33 when a police rubber bullet struck him in the chest on 13 April 2011; his last moments were captured live on camera... 13 April 2021 7:31 AM
SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections The Health Department says the fatalities have pushed the death toll up to 53, 356 since the beginning of the pandemic. 13 April 2021 7:27 AM
Equal Education says lack of water at Goza Primary is unlawful Earlier on Monday, Eyewitness News reported on how the school has been fighting for six years to get the provincial Department of... 12 April 2021 2:20 PM
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here's what that means The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was. 11 April 2021 3:42 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men's Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World's Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake

13 April 2021 8:28 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral

Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake

Social media is talking after a United States tourists car sank into the Hermanus harbour after he forgot to use the handbrake.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink

13 April 2021 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you

12 April 2021 4:57 PM

702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour.

[WATCH] Anaesthesia has woman rambling on hotness of nurse to husband goes viral

12 April 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] US army officer suing police over violent traffic stop has us talking

12 April 2021 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Condolences pour in for US rapper DMX

10 April 2021 7:50 AM

The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons died after suffering a heart attack.

Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends

9 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral

9 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela

9 April 2021 8:22 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Shaquille O'Neal paying for man's engagement ring goes viral

8 April 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Toddler's letter telling tooth fairy that he doesn't believe it, has gone viral

8 April 2021 8:23 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

[WATCH] Man driving around with a huge snake on his car goes viral

7 April 2021 8:41 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

