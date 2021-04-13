NEVER lend money to colleagues, including your supervisor or manager - HR expert





Money is commonly a cause of conflict. Have you ever had to borrow money from a colleague? How about lending money? Whether you’re the borrower or lender, loans between friends, family and colleagues can become complicated very quickly. But what if your intentions as the borrower are good? And you as the lender can offer your help? Should money and colleagues ever mix?

Human resource executive Lindi Dickson gives he views on this.

It is not a good idea to borrow from colleagues, but in reality life happens. You have to consider what the reasons are for the loan, are there alternatives? Be a responsible borrower. Lindi Dickson, Human resource executive

Check whether this is not against the company policy. Have a written agreement. You have to remember the risk to the relationship if you don't honour that agreement. Lindi Dickson, Human resource executive

