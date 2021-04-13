Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has asked nine of the party’s provincial secretaries to submit a list of all party members facing charges of corruption, serious crimes and those reported to be involved in criminality.
According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, Magashule has widened the scope of names that should be submitted as per last month’s national executive committee resolution.
The party resolved that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days.
READ: Magashule gets 30 days to step aside as ANC NEC affirms 2017 Nasrec resolutions
Magashule is at the heart of the protracted battle – he is facing corruption, money laundering and fraud charges in relation to an asbestos project during his tenure as Free State premier.
Over the weekend, Magashule followed through on his commitment to meet former leaders of the ANC, starting off with former treasurer-general, Matthews Phosa.
ALSO READ: Magashule admits the ANC's top 6 is divided
But before then, he sent out a letter to the party’s secretaries giving them a deadline of 5pm this Thursday to submit names of those facing charges and those reported or accused of corrupt practices.
He also said that provinces must indicate if those affected had been notified in writing.
The ANC’s Pule Mabe refused to be drawn into commenting on the memorandum.
"What I can confirm is that he had a national working committee meeting. We will be able to issue a statement related to the outcomes of that NWC meeting."
Eyewitness News understands that some of Magashule’s allies in the ANC are continuing to wage a fight against the resolution in a bid to prevent him from having to vacate his office.
This article first appeared on EWN : Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize
This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United States.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
Load shedding is back as Eskom implements stage 2 from tonight
The power utility said it was experiencing a shortage of generation capacity.Read More
