Prasa to implement a comprehensive security strategy - CEO Zolani Matthews





He is the first permanent Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chief executive in six years. Zolani Matthews started his job last month, but he hasn’t done any interviews because he said he wanted to settle first.

He is leading an agency that has been struggling with operational and financial challenges for some time now.

The company has had about 10 acting group CEOs since the departure of Lucky Montana in 2015.

It was also placed under administration in 2019.

When Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced Mathews's appointment, he said it signifies the beginning of a new era.

But with all the challenges facing the passenger rail agency, where does he even begin?

The target is to understand where we are, taking a view of the organisation from the top to the bottom. Zolani Matthews, CEO - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

Accountability is on top of my agenda. There is no point in investing billions in infrastructure if we don't have a security plan. We are going to implement a comprehensive security strategy. Zolani Matthews, CEO - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa

