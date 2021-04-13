Prasa to implement a comprehensive security strategy - CEO Zolani Matthews
He is the first permanent Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) chief executive in six years. Zolani Matthews started his job last month, but he hasn’t done any interviews because he said he wanted to settle first.
He is leading an agency that has been struggling with operational and financial challenges for some time now.
The company has had about 10 acting group CEOs since the departure of Lucky Montana in 2015.
It was also placed under administration in 2019.
When Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced Mathews's appointment, he said it signifies the beginning of a new era.
But with all the challenges facing the passenger rail agency, where does he even begin?
The target is to understand where we are, taking a view of the organisation from the top to the bottom.Zolani Matthews, CEO - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Accountability is on top of my agenda. There is no point in investing billions in infrastructure if we don't have a security plan. We are going to implement a comprehensive security strategy.Zolani Matthews, CEO - Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize
This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United States.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
Load shedding is back as Eskom implements stage 2 from tonight
The power utility said it was experiencing a shortage of generation capacity.Read More
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry
The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw from testifying.Read More
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case
Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million for his legal fees.Read More
Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund
SA Housing and Infrastructure Fund CEO Rali Mampeule says the community thinks that the land belongs to the government.Read More
NEVER lend money to colleagues, including your supervisor or manager - HR expert
HR executive Lindi Dickson says one has to remember the risk to the relationship if the agreement is not honoured.Read More
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims
According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of names that should be submitted as per last month’s NEC resolution that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days.Read More
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales
It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million.Read More