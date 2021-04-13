'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United State... 13 April 2021 7:23 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all Local
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million... 13 April 2021 1:54 PM
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of... 13 April 2021 11:27 AM
View all Politics
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie. 13 April 2021 9:09 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million. 13 April 2021 9:56 AM
View all Business
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tendai Mtawarira
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
money beliefs
Other People's Money
Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Click here for all the "Other People's Money" articles in one place.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira.

Springboks' Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira during the Webb Ellis trophy tour in Pretoria after the team won the Rugby Wolrd Cup 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Related "Other People's Money" articles:

The Zimbabwean born crusher of Englishmen made his debut for the Springboks in 2008 against Wales.

Beast is the most-capped prop in Springbok history (117) and the third most capped player overall after Victor Matfield and Bryan Habana.

Wearing the green and gold of the Springboks is a huge honour for me. That jersey is part of me. The green and gold flow in my blood.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

  • What is it that Beast believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I got into rugby because I wanted to change my life and provide for my family…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

In Zimbabwe, things were really bad… the economy was on the brink of collapsing. We didn’t have much… I came to South Africa with R2000 to my name… I really value money. I’m not the spending type.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

When I played my first year of professional rugby… I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous! … I didn’t fall into that trap [overspending] … I invested in real estate…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I didn’t complete the BCom in Marketing. Rugby took over, man! … I resurrected my studies. I just completed my postgraduate diploma… going into an MBA soon.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

I don’t miss rugby. I had an amazing journey… I played more than 350 first-class games! That’s a lot of rugby, man! My body is in good shape… My neck and back; sometimes I feel it…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

I have a retirement annuity…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

I love to travel… I try to venture to places I’ve never been… I’m a big fan of the US, I’ve been there a few times… It’s my favourite place to visit. I take my family with…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'




13 April 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tendai Mtawarira
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
money beliefs
Other People's Money
Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira

More from Make Money Mondays

Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy

4 March 2021 7:21 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'There are wonderful advantages to growing up in a community like that'

9 November 2020 8:07 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ralf Schmitt (Ndlovu Youth Choir) about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I tried to keep up with the Motsepe’s - Matthew Booth

2 November 2020 8:16 PM

Former Bafana Bafana defender Matthew Booth talks about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I’m an unapologetic capitalist. I enjoy making money - Herman Mashaba, ActionSA

12 October 2020 8:13 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see'

7 October 2020 3:10 PM

Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib)

28 September 2020 8:12 PM

Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I grew up poor, but never realised it'

21 September 2020 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ciko Thomas (Nedbank) about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

14 September 2020 8:08 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Famed forensic scientist David Klatzow (Gavin Watson, Helderberg crash) on money

31 August 2020 8:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews David Klatzow about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

24 August 2020 5:26 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize

Local

Load shedding is back as Eskom implements stage 2 from tonight

Local

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

'They are not sleeping': fears over Mozambique jihadists' next move

13 April 2021 8:46 PM

IN FULL: Zweli Mkhize's statement on suspension of J&J vaccine rollout

13 April 2021 7:46 PM

DA welcomes SCA ruling that Zuma must repay State for legal fees

13 April 2021 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA