Give us time and space to develop the Rabie Ridge land - Housing fund





The South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund is consulting Rabie Ridge residents to allow the company time to service the recently acquired land.

Cogta MEC Lebogang Maile has condemned the land invasion.

Fund CEO Rali Mampeule has more on this.

We are the majority shareholder of the company that owns the land. We identified the land and engaged with the owner and had started with town planning and are working on infrastructure. Rali Mampeule, CEO - South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund

The community was under the impression that we are part of the people who did not develop the land for 20 years. There are cartels who are land grabbers. We have stabilised the area by speaking to the leadership. The community was under the impression that the land belongs to the government. Rali Mampeule, CEO - South African Housing and Infrastructure Fund

