Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
"You have to make some kind of an emotional link with your target market if you're going to be a strong brand"
Advertising expert Andy Rice says Savanna demonstrates this very well, choosing humour to make that connection.
It isn't easy - it's a cultural knife edge that people have to tread.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They [like Nando's] haven't gone for the thigh-slapping, clownish, circus-type jokes. They've gone for dry humour. In Savanna's case of course it's very convenient because it allows them to draw the verbal link between the product being dry, and its personality being dry.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
On The Money Show, Rice critiques Savanna's latest "My Friend" TV campaign, which plays on our bar culture where anyone can be a buddy.
It works very well. Performance-related commercial direction is not easy!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Savanna have used Greg Gray, probably our most celebrated commercial director, and it shows.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The 'hero' is beautifully played and there's a sassy bartender without whom you simply wouldn't have the joke.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the ad below:
Listen to Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show (Savanna discussion at 1:28):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0i62HOWNUI
