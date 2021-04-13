Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United State... 13 April 2021 7:23 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all Local
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million... 13 April 2021 1:54 PM
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of... 13 April 2021 11:27 AM
View all Politics
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie. 13 April 2021 9:09 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million. 13 April 2021 9:56 AM
View all Business
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
People applaud bar for dealing decisively with someone spiking woman's drink Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:26 AM
Kate Liquorish has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 12 April 2021 4:57 PM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

13 April 2021 9:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Gerrie Fourie
Capitec Bank results
banking app
company results
Banking Industry
Digital Banking
COVID-19
headline earnings

Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Capitec Bank has posted its results for the year ended February 2021.

It declared an increase in headline earnings of 18% to R3,9 billion during the second half of the year.

However, as a result of the impact of Covid on operations during the first six months, annualised basis headline earnings were down by 27% to R4,6 billion.

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec says it continued to grow its active client base by an average of 160 000 clients per month - a 14% increase to 15,8 million customers.

The bank declared a final dividend of 1 600 cents per ordinary share, compared to 755c the previous year.

RELATED: Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie says, overall, it's been "a good year".

The bank had R4.2 billion set aside for Covid relief in August 2020, and has now set aside R2.9 billion.

It's a story of two halves. The first half was focusing on Covid and trying to understand Covid, making sure that our clients are supported and our staff is safe...

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

That period of April to June we provided payment breaks of R7.5 billion... With interest refunds (50-100%) for keeping up payments... in total we're going to pay back to our clients in the region of around R400 billion.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

From July, we deliberately said at our exco meetings that we need to focus on growth, on providing new products to our clients and making sure that our client experience is 100%.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

We've launched six or seven new products and from July on our branches were operating at 100% capacity.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Commenting on nearing the landmark figure of 16 million clients, Fourie says it's the digital client base expansion that really counts.

That has gone up to 8.6 million... Covid has actually helped us to increase that digital client base.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Get more detail by listening to the interview below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month




13 April 2021 9:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Gerrie Fourie
Capitec Bank results
banking app
company results
Banking Industry
Digital Banking
COVID-19
headline earnings

More from Business

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales

13 April 2021 9:56 AM

It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

12 April 2021 7:19 PM

South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa

9 April 2021 3:18 PM

Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize

Local

Load shedding is back as Eskom implements stage 2 from tonight

Local

Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

'They are not sleeping': fears over Mozambique jihadists' next move

13 April 2021 8:46 PM

IN FULL: Zweli Mkhize's statement on suspension of J&J vaccine rollout

13 April 2021 7:46 PM

DA welcomes SCA ruling that Zuma must repay State for legal fees

13 April 2021 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA