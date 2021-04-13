



JOHANNESBURG - Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Tuesday said he would issue a summons compelling Norma Mngoma to testify.

The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Mngoma had decided to withdraw from testifying.

Mngoma was set to testify about her estranged husband Malusi Gigaba’s interactions with the Guptas and their visits to their residence.

The commission heard that she told her lawyers on Monday night that she had concerns with the way the commission was handling her case.

But Zondo said he was surprised.

WATCH: Norma Mngoma withdraws from state capture commission

This article first appeared on EWN : Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry