SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize





Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa will voluntarily and temporarily suspend the roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the temporary suspension of the use of the vaccine in the United States.

Earlier on Tuesday the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the country halts the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six reported cases where patients have developed rare and severe blood clots.

South Africa has already administered the same vaccine to almost 290,000 healthcare workers and more doses are en route for use in the mass vaccination drive.