PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:Zweli briefs on J&J
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 15:16
EWN: Mantashe at State Capture
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 15:50
Tokyo Olympic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Manfred Seidler, sports journalist
Today at 16:10
SARS needs prosecutory powers for tax dodgers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Judge Dennis Davis - Chair at Davis Tax Committee
Today at 16:20
Who takes over the SAA exclusive routes while they are grounded
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Refentse Shinners - Group Executive, Corporate Affairs at Acsa
Today at 16:40
[Feature] Financial Wellness :
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Financial Wellness Consultant at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 16:50
Peacehaven follow up: No electricity since 25th March
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gilberto Martins, Emfhuleni Administrator
Today at 17:10
Johnson&Johnson Vaccine Temporarily Suspended
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Boitumelo Semete-Makokotlela
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
EOH’s half-year revenue falls 29%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:48
Global fertiliser prices at a two-year high. How will this affect local farmers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dawie Maree - Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 19:08
ZOOM - Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Mike Sharman, Co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help. 14 April 2021 1:37 PM
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million... 13 April 2021 1:54 PM
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance. 14 April 2021 12:09 PM
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday. 14 April 2021 10:47 AM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year

14 April 2021 12:09 PM
by Sponsored Content
Tags:
Financial services
Professional Provident Society
COVID-19
Sponsored Content

Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.

Professional Provident Society (PPS), the financial services company focused solely on providing financial solutions for graduate professionals, produced a resilient 2020 performance. This was amid a year in which COVID-19 impacted lives and livelihoods. Despite this, PPS stood focused on delivering its core purpose of paying valid claims and protecting its members’ financial health.

PPS’s strategy of delivering value to members, its strong balance sheet, coupled with the growth of the business, contributed to its solid performance in this tumultuous period.

“We entered 2020 with solid capital reserves and with good momentum. This meant that we could act swiftly to put relief measures in place, pay claims reliably, secure our adviser network and maintain our full staff complement throughout the lockdown. The unique situation presented by the pandemic also served as a catalyst to accelerate the process of expanding and implementing our digitalisation strategy,” says Izak Smit, PPS Group CEO.

“Our resilience as a business, strong organisational values, the performance-driven culture of our people and our trusted relationship with financial advisers added to the sustainability of PPS through this difficult year,” he adds.

PPS is unique in the South African financial services industry, differentiated by its ethos of mutuality.

“This has proved its value as we mark 80 years since PPS was founded by a group of hard-working dentists who chose a methodology which is nowadays not so common in financial institutions. Mutuality permeates every aspect of our business, from the way we are structured to how new innovations are designed. The past year has again confirmed the purpose of our existence: to protect our members and their families so that they can focus on their professions and the lives they want to live.

“Our performance is significant against the backdrop of spending nine months of our 2020 financial year operating under lockdown. These results demonstrate the effectiveness of mutuality in providing financial security and long-term benefits to our members.

“In 2020, the Group paid R4.84 billion in benefit pay-outs and valid claims to members. This is 29% up from R3.74 billion in 2019. Focusing on life claims, in particular, this amounted to R3.12 billion in 2020, up 45% on the R2.16 billion in 2019. Of this, PPS paid more than 4 200 COVID-19-related claims to the value of R389.8 million between March and December 2020. As expected, medical professionals were most affected by the pandemic and accounted for 74% of these claims.”

Commenting on the performance, Smit says: “PPS has been able to provide a reliable financial safety net for its members. Because there were no outside shareholder interests to protect – we do not have such stakeholders – we looked for opportunities to assist members in adjusting claim and premium protocols specific to the pandemic while ensuring fairness between different cohorts of members. Despite this, due to our strong balance sheet and inherent profitability of the risk pool and the businesses, PPS was still able to allocate R2.2 billion in 2020 in total profit to our members with qualifying products.”

Smit adds that the Group’s life insurance gross earned premiums was R5.12 billion and were 7% up on the R4.77 billion in 2019. While many members’ finances were strained, and they remained cautious about spending, their awareness of the need to protect themselves and their families against unforeseen shocks increased. This, and assistance with premiums where members were struggling, helped to keep lapses low. Despite the challenges of 2020, all the subsidiaries showed incremental growth. PPS Investments had a strong year. Gross new investment flows to PPS Investments of R7.5 billion were 22% up on the prior year.

Among the innovations introduced in 2020 to address the evolving needs of professionals is the enhanced PPS Profit-Share Cross-Holdings Booster. This makes loyal members’ Profit-Share work even harder for them in the long term, rewarding them based on the combination of products from PPS Investments, PPS Short-Term Insurance and Profmed medical aid that they hold over and above their PPS Life Risk Products.

Looking ahead, Smit says that it is impossible to make firm predictions for 2021 as the pandemic continues to evolve, and the long-term impact thereof is not yet known. A certainty is that the effects of COVID-19 will continue to be a market disruptor and a creator of opportunities.

“We are bracing ourselves for further waves, but an aspect that works in our favour is that many professionals in the frontline in fighting the pandemic, particularly those in the health professions, were the first to be vaccinated. We are confident that the professionals for which PPS was founded will continue to show the significant role that they play in ensuring the health and well-being of South Africa’s citizens and economy.

“I want to extend PPS’s special thanks to our members for their boundless service to the community. South Africa is indebted to them. Thank you for your continued support and trust,” concludes Smit.

Visit www.pps.co.za for more information.




Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service

14 April 2021 10:47 AM

In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.

Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden

14 April 2021 10:05 AM

Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.

Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

13 April 2021 9:09 PM

Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales

13 April 2021 9:56 AM

It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million.

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

12 April 2021 7:19 PM

South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

14 April 2021 3:16 PM

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing candidates for the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

14 April 2021 1:37 PM

Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help.

ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry

14 April 2021 12:21 PM

ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.

Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service

14 April 2021 10:47 AM

In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Mngoma to be subpoenaed to testify at Zondo Inquiry after last minute withdrawal

14 April 2021 6:54 AM

The estranged wife of former Cabinet minister, Malusi Gigaba, shocked the commission on Tuesday when she withdrew at the last minute.

SA records 847 new COVID-19 infections and 67 succumb to virus

14 April 2021 6:32 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.

SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize

13 April 2021 7:23 PM

This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United States.

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

