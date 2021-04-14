SA records 847 new COVID-19 infections and 67 succumb to virus





The Health Department says it has recorded 847 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 559, 960.

Sixty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 485, 315 people having recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, the total number of vaccines administered is 292, 623 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa will voluntarily and temporarily suspend the roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the temporary suspension of the use of the vaccine in the United States.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 559 960 the total number of deaths is 53 423 the total number of recoveries is 1 485 315 and the total number of vaccines administered is 292 623. pic.twitter.com/eZbjJuUP8S — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 13, 2021