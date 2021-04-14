Streaming issues? Report here
SA records 847 new COVID-19 infections and 67 succumb to virus

14 April 2021 6:32 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
vaccines
Coronavirus
#Covid19
covid19 infections

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 847 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 559, 960.

Sixty-seven more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.

RELATED: SA records 34 more COVID-19 related deaths and 655 infections

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 485, 315 people having recuperated from the virus.

On the vaccine front, the total number of vaccines administered is 292, 623 since the beginning of the vaccine rollout, the Health Department has said.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said South Africa will voluntarily and temporarily suspend the roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the temporary suspension of the use of the vaccine in the United States.




