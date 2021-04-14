'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Equality before the law doesn’t seem to apply to Jacob Zuma. This Constitutional Court has gone way above and beyond what is required by law to accommodate a person who has time and time and time again indicated that he has no regard for the rule of law or the supremacy of the Constitution.Africa Melane - presenter, 702/CapeTalk
Today is the day former President Jacob Zuma must tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced if found guilty of contempt of court.
Zuma twice snubbed the Constitutional Court.
It remains to be seen if Zuma will meet the deadline set by Mogoeng Mogoeng.
Africa Melane interviewed Professor Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at the University of Limpopo.
It deviates from the normal course of criminal processes… An accused person is told… to what degree we should punish you… There is no rule that says to reach out to an accused person who does not show any appetite to come to court…Professor Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law - Faculty of Management and Law, University of Limpopo
This is strategic… an opportunity never given to anybody before… It is not legally sound in my view… It’s a criminal matter, therefor rules of criminal procedure should be followed…Professor Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law - Faculty of Management and Law, University of Limpopo
The court is compromising itself. Politically, some say it’s a masterstroke… We’re all equal before the law! … They should be seen to be independent… and not allowing interference, even indirectly… Somebody out there is going to argue entitlement to the same treatment…Professor Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law - Faculty of Management and Law, University of Limpopo
Perhaps the Constitutional Court knows something we don’t…Professor Omphemetse Sibanda, Professor of Law - Faculty of Management and Law, University of Limpopo
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Source : Thomas Holder/EWN
More from Local
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing candidates for the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.Read More
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help.Read More
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry
ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.Read More
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year
Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.Read More
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service
In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.Read More
Mngoma to be subpoenaed to testify at Zondo Inquiry after last minute withdrawal
The estranged wife of former Cabinet minister, Malusi Gigaba, shocked the commission on Tuesday when she withdrew at the last minute.Read More
SA records 847 new COVID-19 infections and 67 succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize
This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United States.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
More from Opinion
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa
South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer
After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.Read More
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'
Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.Read More
'Reverse Mentoring' is a leadership trend to watch in 2021
"Reverse Mentoring" flips the traditional mentorship concept on its head by getting younger team members to mentor "upwards".Read More
Companies are starting to shift out of defensive mindsets – Absa
"Those that are positioned for growth have the potential to have a great 2021," says Absa’s Thabo Makoko.Read More
More from Politics
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry
ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.Read More
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry
The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw from testifying.Read More
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case
Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million for his legal fees.Read More
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims
According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of names that should be submitted as per last month’s NEC resolution that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani
SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for.Read More
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded.Read More
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma
The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners.Read More
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.Read More
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines.Read More
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.Read More