Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service
JOHANNESBURG - There's some good news from Megawatt Park.
Eskom said that it was not planning to turn off your electricity on Wednesday.
The country was saddled with stage two load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday morning.
In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.
“A unit each at Tutuka, Medupi, Duvha and Hendrina power stations successfully returned to service, helping to boost generation capacity. A further two units are expected to return to service later today. Emergency generation reserves were also sufficiently replenished,” said Eskom’s Sikonathi Mantshantsha.
#PowerAlert1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) April 14, 2021
Eskom not expecting any loadshedding today as generation capacity has sufficiently
recovered@News24 @SABCNews @NewzroomAfrika @eNCA @IOL @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @SowetanLIVE pic.twitter.com/nV5OAwwDR8
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service
More from Business
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year
Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month
Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
Eskom sells 2 buildings to Human Settlements Dept for R76m; plans more sales
It said that the sale of the two high rise office buildings in Johannesburg and Kimberley had raised just over R76 million.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.Read More
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa
South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
More from Local
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing candidates for the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.Read More
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help.Read More
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry
ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.Read More
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year
Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
Mngoma to be subpoenaed to testify at Zondo Inquiry after last minute withdrawal
The estranged wife of former Cabinet minister, Malusi Gigaba, shocked the commission on Tuesday when she withdrew at the last minute.Read More
SA records 847 new COVID-19 infections and 67 succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize
This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United States.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More