About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert
Erectile dysfunction — the inability to get or maintain an erection firm enough for sex - is common in men who have diabetes, especially those with type 2 diabetes. It can stem from damage to nerves and blood vessels caused by poor long-term blood sugar control.
Erectile dysfunction can also be linked to other conditions common in men with diabetes, such as high blood pressure and heart disease. Erectile dysfunction might occur earlier in men with diabetes than in men without the disease. Difficulty maintaining an erection might even precede the diabetes diagnosis.
Having erectile dysfunction can be a real challenge. It can leave you and your partner feeling frustrated and discouraged. Take steps to cope with erectile dysfunction — and get your sex life back on track
Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa has more on this.
Erectile dysfunction is extremely common among men. The data is pretty clear that guts have the best erections between the ages of 18 and 22. As years go by there is wear and tear and quite a portion of men are gonna have erectile dydfunction.Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist
Statistically, by the time a guy reaches the age of 40, about half of the men are going to have a problem with erection. If you have diabetes, high blood pressure or increased cholesterol or other conditions such as cancer, there is a vast increase in patients that have erectile dysfunction.Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist
In fact, between 60 and 80 percent of guys who have diabetes will have some form of erectile dysfunction.Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist
If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that's a problem.Dr Shingai Mutambirwa, Urologist
