ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry





JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the party did not have a “cadre deployment” policy as coined by the Democratic Alliance (DA) but he said that it did have a “deployment policy”.

Mantashe was testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.

He started with an opening statement to explain the party’s policies that pre-dated democracy, even quoting President Cyril Ramaphosa during his days as a trade union leader.

Mantashe said that the party had transformed the civil service that it inherited from and that this process entailed training cadres to have the necessary capabilities.

"In 1994, every director-general of any state department was a white male and every judge was white male, so that is what we are referring to."

Mantashe said that the ANC implored all South Africans to support the state capture commission.

This, however, contradicted deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte who, it has now emerged, has been backing former President Jacob Zuma’s defiance.

