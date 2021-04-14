ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry
JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) chairperson Gwede Mantashe said the party did not have a “cadre deployment” policy as coined by the Democratic Alliance (DA) but he said that it did have a “deployment policy”.
Mantashe was testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight.
He started with an opening statement to explain the party’s policies that pre-dated democracy, even quoting President Cyril Ramaphosa during his days as a trade union leader.
Mantashe said that the party had transformed the civil service that it inherited from and that this process entailed training cadres to have the necessary capabilities.
"In 1994, every director-general of any state department was a white male and every judge was white male, so that is what we are referring to."
Mantashe said that the ANC implored all South Africans to support the state capture commission.
This, however, contradicted deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte who, it has now emerged, has been backing former President Jacob Zuma’s defiance.
WATCH: ANC's Mantashe testifies at Zondo Commission
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.
This article first appeared on EWN : ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry
More from Politics
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry
The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw from testifying.Read More
Zuma loses appeal bid to not repay State legal fees for corruption case
Zuma approached the court to overturn a ruling by the High Court in Pretoria directing him to pay back the state over R16 million for his legal fees.Read More
Magashule wants list of ANC members facing criminal charges, corruption claims
According to a leaked internal memo being circulated on social media, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has widened the scope of names that should be submitted as per last month’s NEC resolution that those facing criminal charges should step aside within 30 days.Read More
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani
SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for.Read More
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded.Read More
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma
The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners.Read More
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.Read More
Magashule unveils ANC Youth League task team
Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says the team is spread across the ANC factional lines.Read More
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?
Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.Read More
More from Local
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing candidates for the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.Read More
What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Advocacy manager Luke Lamprecht says if you minimise the act by calling it bullying, you're denying the bullier access to help.Read More
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year
Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.Read More
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service
In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
Mngoma to be subpoenaed to testify at Zondo Inquiry after last minute withdrawal
The estranged wife of former Cabinet minister, Malusi Gigaba, shocked the commission on Tuesday when she withdrew at the last minute.Read More
SA records 847 new COVID-19 infections and 67 succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 423 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
SA to temporarily suspend J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout - Zweli Mkhize
This follows an announcement by the US Food and Drug Administration of the temporary suspension of the vaccine in the United States.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More