What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse





A video of Limpopo teenage girl Lufuno Mavhungu being beaten by a fellow Mbilwi Secondary School pupil on Monday while others cheered her on has been widely shared on social media.

The Grade 10 pupil reportedly overdosed on prescription pills and died by suicide.

The Limpopo Education Department says it is investigating the incident.

Expert says it clearly assaults and that is part of the problem.

Luke Lamprecht, advocacy manager at Women and Men Against Child Abuse, gives his views.

When we talk about spokespeople opening a case of bullying, there is no such thing. The thing we do as adults where we get it very wrong with children is we just say children will be children and will bully each other. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

What happened to that young woman was certainly not bullying, it was a case of assault that was witnessed by another group of people who chose not to individually intervene to protect her but rather chose to egg her on the person who was clearly stronger than her to severely assault her. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

In addition to that, there were no ramifications after that. If you look at how she would interpret that is that: 'I must have done something wrong, why did no one stop her? What's wrong with me? Why did nobody protect me?' So, her idea of being safe and out of pain is to take her own life. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

You need to distinguish between bullying and children trying to find their own voice. We need to be clear that you cannot call everything bullying. You cannot what happened to this girl bullying. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

If you call it bullying because it is another child you don't allow the authorities to access the other part of the justice system, the Child Justice Act, which allows us to intervene with children in conflict with the law to diversion programmes to assist them to rectify their behaviour before they become adults. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

If you minimise that by calling assault bullying, you actually are denying the potential bullier access to help. Luke Lamprecht, Advocacy manager - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

