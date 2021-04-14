Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - Do you have the belief you need to reach your health goals? Time to get rid of those excuses.
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Local
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
View all Politics
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
View all Business
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
World

Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82

14 April 2021 7:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
Steinhoff
The Money Show
Ponzi scheme
Bruce Whitfield
Investment Scam
Pyramid scheme
US
markus jooste
Michael Treherne
2008 global financial crisis
ponzi
Bernie Madoff

What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.
Image: Barbara Rosner on Pixabay

https://cdn.pixabay.com/photo/2014/06/16/23/06/prison-370112_960_720.jpg

Barbara Rosner from Pixabay

He's probably the world's most infamous Ponzi schemer.

Now Bernie Madoff has died at the age of 82.

His end came in the medical centre of a prison in North Carolina, where he was serving a 150-year jail term.

Madoff had been tripped up during the global financial crisis and was sentenced in 2009.

The high-flying scamster was denied early release - he'd petitioned the courts on the basis of terminal kidney failure.

Bruce Whitfield revisits the Madoff saga with Michael Treherne, portfolio manager at Vestact Asset Management.

$65 billion is R1 trillion - The man managed to have a Ponzi scheme of R1 trillion!

Michael Treherne, Portfolio manager - Vestact Asset Management

It shows you how well he did it.

Michael Treherne, Portfolio manager - Vestact Asset Management

Investigators think he started his Ponzi scheme in the 70s... Madoff said it was legitimate in the 70s, and the great crash in the late 80s and early 90s is what caused him to start the Ponzi scheme. Then the great recession in 2008 is what caused it to go plop! again.

Michael Treherne, Portfolio manager - Vestact Asset Management

New money comes in, pays out people who are exiting and eventually when you've got less money coming in than going out, that's when it all comes crashing down.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

The fact that Madoff was perceived as a reputable investor in New York high society worked in his favour.

Are there parallels for the Madoff case in South Africa (think Steinhoff's Markus Jooste)?

A man with a good reputation and very stable returns - why wouldn't you want to trust him?

Michael Treherne, Portfolio manager - Vestact Asset Management

Madoff clearly felt that he was smarter than everybody else and smarter than the market.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

I suppose that when you get to his level - R1 trillion under management - you start believing the hype and that you're god-like.

Michael Treherne, Portfolio manager - Vestact Asset Management

Such an important lesson here is about investing in personality... People stopped thinking and they started investing blindly. And when there was a scarcity factor it just made more people want to put their money in because there was this desperate FOMO around Bernie Madoff.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

Listen to the discussion about lessons for South Africans and possible parallels with SA's disgraced Marcus Jooste:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82




14 April 2021 7:05 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Fraud
Steinhoff
The Money Show
Ponzi scheme
Bruce Whitfield
Investment Scam
Pyramid scheme
US
markus jooste
Michael Treherne
2008 global financial crisis
ponzi
Bernie Madoff

More from Business

'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO

14 April 2021 8:20 PM

EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket

14 April 2021 7:46 PM

The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year

14 April 2021 12:09 PM

Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service

14 April 2021 10:47 AM

In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden

14 April 2021 10:05 AM

Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

13 April 2021 9:09 PM

Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away

9 April 2021 1:31 PM

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll

8 April 2021 3:12 PM

Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion

6 April 2021 8:47 PM

Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure

25 March 2021 8:05 PM

The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:49 PM

It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'

19 March 2021 1:11 PM

Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

17 March 2021 6:47 PM

The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Local

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

Local

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Benin's Talon takes tough line after re-election win

14 April 2021 8:55 PM

Kamala Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala to discuss migrants

14 April 2021 7:56 PM

ANC NWC side-steps Magashule’s attempt to widen step-aside scope

14 April 2021 6:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA