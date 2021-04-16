Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids
Whether you're a fashion designer selling garments on social media or a hustler selling homemade jars of jam from the boot of your car, accepting payments has never been easier. To celebrate the launch of its latest point-of-sale (POS) device – VodaPay Max – Vodacom teamed up with 702 to help take South African hustlers and small business owners with big dreams to the next level.
Congratulations to this week's winner! Vodacom has awarded Anthony Davids from Erasmia its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a cash injection of R10,000 to take his handcrafted vintage toy business to new heights.
Parents and grandparents are only willing to buy their children so many computer games! That's why, after learning how to sew through neighbourhood community classes, Anthony Davids decided to turn his passion for creating beautifully handcrafted vintage toys into a niche business.
For over 20 years, Anthony has poured his heart and soul into his artwork – designed and crafted in his garage at home. And, although Anthony has showcased his affordable vintage toys at flea markets between Panorama and Braamfontein, the absence of a POS device has caused him to lose out on sales.
Now, thanks to VodaPay Max, Anthony is able to offer his customers the option to make card payments, which is guaranteed to take his business to a level playing field with other competitors in this market.
(My business) is one in a million because no one else is selling those kinds of handcrafted toys and things, so I'm unique in that way!Anthony Davids – Vintage Toy Craftsman
I've always believed that cash is king... it's just that, in order for my business to survive, I feel like I need to start accepting card payments.Anthony Davids – Vintage Toy Craftsman
How VodaPay Max can take your business to the max
The perfect partner for your business, the VodaPay Max is a secure and affordable machine designed to make managing your profits seamless.
So, whether you're a fashion designer selling garments on social media or a hustler selling jars of jam from the boot of your car – the VodaPay Max machine offers a wide range of flexible payment methods, including touch, tap, swipe, dip and QR scan to make it easier for customers to pay you. What's even better? All of this comes with zero set-up cost and zero minimum costs to you.
You’ll never have to turn card-carrying customers away again!
Click here to apply for the VodaPay Max
Here's how to enter:
Tell us how taking card payments with VodaPay Max will take your business to the next level, and you could be one of eight entrants to get the chance to go live on-air with Thando Thabethe to deliver a 60-second elevator pitch to share your product offering and encourage 947 listeners to support your small business.
If you're lucky enough to make it on-air, you will win the brand new VodaPay Max POS device and R10,000 in cold hard cash to level up your hustle.
