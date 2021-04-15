[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk : South African DJ's
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
DJ Cleo
DBN Gogo
Lameez Holworthy
Today at 12:05
President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading an oversight visit to the Port of Durban to assess progress in enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the port.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News
Today at 12:10
ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule visits former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Bonga Dlulane, Newzroom Afrika Reporter.
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
In a 21-page letter to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he will not be filing an affidavit to the Constitutional Court.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.
Today at 12:23
The Commission hears Land Reform related evidence from the former Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mr Gugile Nkwinti.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
JSC wraps up ConCourt interviews.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Today at 12:37
Constitutional Court confirms invalidity and unconstitutionality of a section of the Matrimonial Property Act that unfairly discriminates against black women.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)
Today at 12:41
SAA Pilots' Association is seeking an urgent application from the Labour Court to stop the carrier from using replacement labour and SAA gets an interim CEO.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:45
14.3 million South Africa Facebook users hit by data leak.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto
Today at 12:52
Audio: Dr. Sindi Van Zyl's Memorial.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Surfacing – People Copying with Depression and Mental Illness by Marion Scher.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Marion Scher
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Children's education fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral

15 April 2021 8:25 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued

Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral

Social media is talking after UFC star Conor McGregor encouraged his son to hit another child when he complained about being hit.

Click here to watch the full video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:




