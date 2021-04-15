[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches
Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches
Social media is talking after a woman struggling to parallel park left everyone in stitches.
Watch the hilarious video below:
The way I screamed after watching the end of this video! 😩😩😩😂 pic.twitter.com/gTmu58sezO— Stepmother of Dragons 🐲 (@cheembeam) April 12, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
