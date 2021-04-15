[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches

Today at 11:05 Across the Desk : South African DJ's The Clement Manyathela Show

DJ Cleo

DJ Cleo

DBN Gogo

Lameez Holworthy

Today at 12:05 President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading an oversight visit to the Port of Durban to assess progress in enhancing the efficiency and competitiveness of the port. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nkosikhona Duma is the KwaZulu-Natal correspondent for Eyewitness News

Today at 12:10 ANC Secretary General Ace Magashule visits former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Bonga Dlulane, Newzroom Afrika Reporter.

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:15 In a 21-page letter to Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng says he will not be filing an affidavit to the Constitutional Court. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Adv. Modidima Mannya, Executive Director of Legal Services at UNISA.

Today at 12:23 The Commission hears Land Reform related evidence from the former Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform, Mr Gugile Nkwinti. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:27 JSC wraps up ConCourt interviews. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

Today at 12:37 Constitutional Court confirms invalidity and unconstitutionality of a section of the Matrimonial Property Act that unfairly discriminates against black women. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sharita Samuel, Attorney and Durban Regional Director (LRC)

Today at 12:41 SAA Pilots' Association is seeking an urgent application from the Labour Court to stop the carrier from using replacement labour and SAA gets an interim CEO. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:45 14.3 million South Africa Facebook users hit by data leak. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

James Preston, Executive Editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto

Today at 12:52 Audio: Dr. Sindi Van Zyl's Memorial. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Today at 12:56 Mandy's book of the week: Surfacing – People Copying with Depression and Mental Illness by Marion Scher. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Marion Scher

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

