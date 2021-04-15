Streaming issues? Report here
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille

15 April 2021 11:17 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Democratic Alliance
Former DA leader Helen Zille

The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema.

The guest in today's edition of #Hanging Out With Clement, is an anti-apartheid activist and a prominent journalist who helped uncover the truth behind black consciousness movement leader Steve Biko’s death in the late 70’s.

Her name is Otta Helen Zille. Clement Manyathela gets to know the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal council chair better.

Clement spends time learning about Zille's childhood, upbringing and her journey to politics. Does she seek out controversy, what music does she like and what does she do for fun?

I was born in Hillbrow but grew up in the countryside of Rivonia [it was not what it is now]. My parents were refugees from Germany. I grew up in a house committed to fairness. My mother was a member of the Black Sash. The community was always suspicious of us as a family especially when I was a journalist.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

It was easier to be anti-apartheid than taking on the ANC. Even back then being anti-apartheid gave you a moral high ground. You knew you were on the right side of history. I was arrested but never detained without trial during apartheid.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

I've always written things that offended people, that is why hate speech is narrowly defined. You can't decontextualise my tweets. ... The minute you say this is black privilege, black people get outraged.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

I like to stand for what I think is truth, I don't like double standards. I will oppose generalisations about white people.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

Zille says going into politics was accidental.

I felt at the time that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. He could deliver a speech better than I could. I saw him as an alternative to [Economic Freedom Fighters leader] Julius Malema. He was far more qualified than I am, his personal life spoke of nonracialism.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

Does she, like former DA leader Tony Leon, think Maimane was an experiment?

No human is an experiment. But if you look at me you'll see how an experiment I was for the DA ...

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

I have two sons that are independent. They have charted their own paths. The cherry on top is that I have two lovely grandchildren. My sons never felt neglected, I guess because my husband was always there. My husband and I have different personalities but we complement each other.

Helen Zille, Democratic Alliance federal council chair

Listen below for the full interview...




