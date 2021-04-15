Joburg Mayor Makhubo promises assistance for victims of deadly Gazine fire





JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of families were left salvaging their belongings following a fire that killed at least nine people in Gazine informal settlement near Kwa Mai Mai market in the Joburg CBD.

At least 11 others were recovering in hospital after the blaze destroyed shacks in the area on Wednesday.

While officials were investigating the cause of the fire, it's suspected that illegal electricity connection may have sparked the blaze.

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo said that they would be assisting those affected.

"Officials on the ground have a report and they've given us the number of the people affected, more than 200. Emergency temporary accommodation has been organised by the housing department, so they've organised mattresses, tents, electricity, water tanks..."

Our City was befell by a sad situation early this morning whereby a fire broke out near Kwa Mai Mai, damaging 98 units and leaving plenty of families homeless. Sadly there were 9 fatalities including an elderly person#WeServeJoburg pic.twitter.com/mKwdDE9OHy — Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 14, 2021

We have water tanks on site & chemical toilets. In addition, we have also mobilized assistance from @GiftoftheGivers to offer disaster relief and response, together with Housing and Social Development Department.#WeServeJoburg pic.twitter.com/BU6ZHrSM1T — Geoff Makhubo (@GeoffMakhubo) April 14, 2021

