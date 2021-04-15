WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport and Public Works MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for 14 days pending the outcome of an investigation into his qualifications.
This comes after Winde met with Madikizela on Wednesday to discuss the inaccuracies on his CV after he listed a BComm degree on his CV but acknowledged that he never actually completed the qualification. It's alleged that Madikizela lied about his qualifications.
READ: DA's Madikizela admits to not finishing Bcom degree in row over qualification
Winde said that he had raised his concerns with the MEC and that acting with integrity was non-negotiable.
Human Settlements MEC, Tertius Simmers, has been appointed acting MEC for Transport and Public Works.
Madikizela is also the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape and was planning to contest as a party candidate for mayor of the city of Cape Town.
5/8 I have since carefully considered the matter and have taken the decision to suspend Minister Madikizela effective immediately for a period of 14 days, while an investigation determines all the facts.— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 15, 2021
6/8 Once I have all the facts, I will make a final decision regarding Minister Madikizela and his role in my cabinet.— Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) April 15, 2021
This article first appeared on EWN : WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim
Source : Cindy Archillies/EWN
