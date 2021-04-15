WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk

Today at 18:13 Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow at 3.4% in 2021, albeit slow as compared to other regions The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 Deloitte's surveys has shown that 41% of South African consumers are spending more every month than they are earning, up from 38% six months ago The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Vincent - Senior Partner at Deloitte. at Deloitte

Today at 18:50 ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - Knowing when interest is interest and not politeness The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

