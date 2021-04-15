WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk
About 14.3-million South Africa Facebook users have been hit by a data leak.
James Preston, executive editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto, has more.
Email is not a big problem because there is not a lot of information linked to it. But they can use the phone numbers to do SIM swaps.James Preston, Executive editor - Global Crypto
I encourage all users with Facebook accounts to change banking details. The other option is to use burner accounts.James Preston, Executive editor - Global Crypto
Facebook says they were not hacked. They have so much of our data that if people get into these databases we are compromised.James Preston, Executive editor - Global Crypto
