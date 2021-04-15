WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:13
Sub-Saharan Africa is projected to grow at 3.4% in 2021, albeit slow as compared to other regions
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Razia Khan - Managing Director, Chief Economist, Africa and Middle East Global Research at Standard Chartered Bank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
Deloitte's surveys has shown that 41% of South African consumers are spending more every month than they are earning, up from 38% six months ago
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Vincent - Senior Partner at Deloitte. at Deloitte
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - Knowing when interest is interest and not politeness
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Children's education fund
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth Kenneth Mavhunga says what children do outside is a mirror of what happens at home and parents must raise their kids well. 15 April 2021 1:46 PM
WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk Global Crypto executive editor James Preston encourages users with Facebook accounts to change banking details 15 April 2021 1:28 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
View all Local
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema. 15 April 2021 11:17 AM
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
View all Politics
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance. 14 April 2021 12:09 PM
View all Business
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk

15 April 2021 1:28 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Facebook
Facebook Africa
Data
leak
Global Crypto executive editor James Preston

Global Crypto executive editor James Preston encourages users with Facebook accounts to change banking details

About 14.3-million South Africa Facebook users have been hit by a data leak.

James Preston, executive editor of Africa's largest cryptocurrency news outlet, Global Crypto, has more.

Email is not a big problem because there is not a lot of information linked to it. But they can use the phone numbers to do SIM swaps.

James Preston, Executive editor - Global Crypto

I encourage all users with Facebook accounts to change banking details. The other option is to use burner accounts.

James Preston, Executive editor - Global Crypto

Facebook says they were not hacked. They have so much of our data that if people get into these databases we are compromised.

James Preston, Executive editor - Global Crypto

Listen below for the full interview...




15 April 2021 1:28 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Facebook
Facebook Africa
Data
leak
Global Crypto executive editor James Preston

More from Valuable Tips & Advice

[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax

11 April 2021 8:54 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Study shows 53% of South Africans want to work from home

10 April 2021 10:57 AM

BCG principal and recruiting director Rudi van Blerk explains the study which included almost 209,000 people worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why sitting all day is not good for your health

10 April 2021 9:45 AM

Physiotherapist and author Lesley Meyer says our bodies are not designed to be in one position for a longer period of time.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[LISTEN] Why financial literacy is crucial

28 March 2021 8:48 AM

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse talks about the importance of financial literacy and saving for the future.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor

20 March 2021 7:35 AM

Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health

18 March 2021 10:42 AM

Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Serious back pain? Take quick action as it could be cancer

15 March 2021 4:35 PM

Medical Doctor from Quad Care Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe talks about the different back pains and when to seek medical attention.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Making extra money: Key tips on finding a side hustle idea that works for you

11 March 2021 8:52 PM

If your first idea is not perfect, move on and get another one!, says side hustle coach and entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

This new app will help communities tackle the scourge of GBV

10 March 2021 3:23 PM

SOSS Tech co-founder Thabo Nonkenge says the app to help in fighting gender-based violence is free and smartphone friendly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sustainable finance - what it means for the planet and your investments

3 February 2021 7:15 PM

It may sound obvious but for the longest times sustainability was not a major factor when deciding to invest

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth

Local

No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille

Politics

WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk

Local

EWN Highlights

UN warns of crisis for Mozambique children after attacks

15 April 2021 5:19 PM

GOOD party: Madikizela's suspension is not enough

15 April 2021 4:57 PM

Zikalala objects to Transnet moving port authority headquarters to EC

15 April 2021 4:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA