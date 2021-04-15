As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth
Lufuno Mavhunga tragically took her own life on Monday after being bullied at Mbilwi Secondary School.
Lufuno’s family says it is disappointed with the manner in which the school management handled the reports of bullying on the day of the assault.
ALSO READ: What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse
Her brother, Kenneth Mavhunga, says a preliminary report from the school reveals that Lufuno and her assailant were taken to the principal’s office by a security guard immediately after the fight.
We are very devastated. As a family, we feel that if something was done this would not have happened.Kenneth Mavhunga
Lufuno was the lastborn in the family, a smart girl. We did everything that we could to ensure she could get the best education we could afford.Kenneth Mavhunga
The other girl is not known to the family. We don't have any information of her family reaching out to us.Kenneth Mavhunga
The emotions are still very high. We are law-abiding citizens of this country. We want to see justice prevailing.Kenneth Mavhunga
We've come to realise that what children do outside is a mirror of what happens at home. The parents must take responsibility for raising their kids well. Our mother is heartbroken. She took her last breath in her arms.Kenneth Mavhunga
Listen below for the full interview ...
