'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
A Deloitte survey has found that 41% of people in South Africa are spending more than they are earning every single month. (Six months ago it was 38%)
All in all, 70% of South Africans depleting their salaries every month Deloitte says.
The latest _State of the Consumer _tracker measures consumer sentiment across 18 countries for March 2021.
The stats reflect the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank released figures showing that average household wealth in South Africa actually increased in 2020.
RELATED: 'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)
Playing out clearly here is "the story of the great South African wealth divide" comments Bruce Whitfield.
What started out as a health crisis has very quickly turned into a financial crisis agrees Mike Vincent, senior partner at Deloitte.
We've been surveying the markets since April last year across 18 countries and in South Africa in particular, we've been focusing on the consumer sentiment in the last six months.Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte
What we found is whilst there is generally a declining anxiety in most countries as the vaccine rolls out... but we discovered that in India, Chile and South Africa there are increasing levels of anxiety.Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte
The two biggest drivers of anxiety in South Africa are financial stress and worries about Covid.
While the latter has declined (down 18% to to 58%) 75% of respondents are feeling under financial duress, which is an increase of 7% from the previous month.
There is also huge concern around employment (up 3% to 54%).
South Africa was quite unique in comparison with its peers in that most consumers were more anxious about their finances than they were about the pandemic.Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte
Seven in ten South Africans are currently spending the same or more than their income, compared to the global average of six in ten.Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte
It seems what's happening in South Africa is that consumers are dipping into their savings. We're seeing an increasing number of bank accounts opening and my concern would be that consumers are beginning to look at alternate sources of capital.Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte
Listen to the conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_37958023_young-man-looking-into-his-empty-wallet-has-no-money.html
More from Business
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.Read More
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery
The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.Read More
Rand at its best level in 14 months
The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO
EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.Read More
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket
The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year
Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.Read More
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service
In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
More from Local
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.Read More
As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth
Kenneth Mavhunga says what children do outside is a mirror of what happens at home and parents must raise their kids well.Read More
WARNING: Check your Facebook account to make sure your data is not at risk
Global Crypto executive editor James Preston encourages users with Facebook accounts to change banking detailsRead More
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV when he has admitted that he has not completed his degree.Read More
Principal failed to take action when alerted to Lufuno Mavhunga bullying - SAHRC
The commission visited the Mbilwi Secondary School on Wednesday after a video of Lufuno Mavhunga being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral. The 15-year-old teenager allegedly committed suicide following the assault. Her alleged attacker was arrested on Wednesday.Read More
Joburg Mayor Makhubo promises assistance for victims of deadly Gazine fire
At least nine people were killed and 11 others were recovering in hospital after the blaze destroyed shacks in the area on Wednesday.Read More
1,599 COVID-19 infections and 75 fatalities recorded in SA
The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 498 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket
The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.Read More
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty
Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found guilty of contempt of court.Read More
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing candidates for the Constitutional Court on Tuesday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert
Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More
AKA is 'inconsolable': Tembe & Forbes families confirm Nellie's death
The families, in a joint statement, confirmed Tembe's (22) death, but did not state what the cause of death was.Read More
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.Read More
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa
"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.Read More