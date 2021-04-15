Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
As a family we want to see justice prevail for Lufuno Mavhunga - Brother Kenneth Kenneth Mavhunga says what children do outside is a mirror of what happens at home and parents must raise their kids well. 15 April 2021 1:46 PM
View all Local
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
No human being is an experiment - Helen Zille The DA federal chair says she felt that Mmusi Maimane was the absolute right fit. She saw him as an alternative to Julius Malema. 15 April 2021 11:17 AM
View all Politics
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
View all Business
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Conor McGregor slammed for telling son to hit another child goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
View all Africa
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Opinion
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

A Deloitte survey has found that 41% of people in South Africa are spending more than they are earning every single month. (Six months ago it was 38%)

All in all, 70% of South Africans depleting their salaries every month Deloitte says.

The latest _State of the Consumer _tracker measures consumer sentiment across 18 countries for March 2021.

The stats reflect the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank released figures showing that average household wealth in South Africa actually increased in 2020.

RELATED: 'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)

Playing out clearly here is "the story of the great South African wealth divide" comments Bruce Whitfield.

What started out as a health crisis has very quickly turned into a financial crisis agrees Mike Vincent, senior partner at Deloitte.

We've been surveying the markets since April last year across 18 countries and in South Africa in particular, we've been focusing on the consumer sentiment in the last six months.

Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte

What we found is whilst there is generally a declining anxiety in most countries as the vaccine rolls out... but we discovered that in India, Chile and South Africa there are increasing levels of anxiety.

Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte

The two biggest drivers of anxiety in South Africa are financial stress and worries about Covid.

While the latter has declined (down 18% to to 58%) 75% of respondents are feeling under financial duress, which is an increase of 7% from the previous month.

There is also huge concern around employment (up 3% to 54%).

South Africa was quite unique in comparison with its peers in that most consumers were more anxious about their finances than they were about the pandemic.

Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte

Seven in ten South Africans are currently spending the same or more than their income, compared to the global average of six in ten.

Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte

It seems what's happening in South Africa is that consumers are dipping into their savings. We're seeing an increasing number of bank accounts opening and my concern would be that consumers are beginning to look at alternate sources of capital.

Mike Vincent, Senior partner - Deloitte

Listen to the conversation below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'




