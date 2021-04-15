Rand at its best level in 14 months
The rand traded below R14.30 to the US dollar for the first time in 14 months on Thursday.
It broke through to a high of R14.14 on the day.
That's the currency's best level since before the Covid-19 pandemic, in January 2020.
In April last year, the rand reached a low of R19.26 to the dollar.
Bruce Whitfield gets insight from John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank (RMB).
Is the rand's "astonishing" resilience at all surprising? he asks.
In a long term sense I'm not surprised at the rand strengthening, but the last few days have been a little bit remarkable.John Cairns, Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
It does suggest that the rand wants to go stronger [in the short term] from here... but our models from the RMB research team are still suggesting that fair value on the dollar/rand is about R14.60.John Cairns, Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
To make that clear - The lowest the dollar/rand got to the strongest the rand got in the post-Covid era was at R14.40 as seen in December. When Covid struck we were actually at R14.50John Cairns, Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Cairns sketches the currency's typical pattern, and looks at the long-term outlook.
Since 1995 the rand has had a collapse approximately once every four years...John Cairns, Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Something happens, usually globally, but it can be own goals (think of that finance minister appointment), and the rand goes screaming weaker and then steadily grinds its way stronger over an extended period of time.John Cairns, Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Over the long-term the rand _is _weakening against all the major currencies. That comes down mainly to the fact that South Africa is running higher inflation than our trading partners.John Cairns, Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
We're at 3.5% at the moment, so that's different to when we were at 6% relative to everyone else's 2%. So the pace of the rand depreciation in a multi-year sense is slowing down...John Cairns, Strategist - Rand Merchant Bank
Hear more detail in the audio below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Rand at its best level in 14 months
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/south_africa_rand.html
More from Business
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal
Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.Read More
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'
The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).Read More
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery
The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.Read More
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO
EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.Read More
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket
The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.Read More
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
PPS resilience produces sound performance in unprecedented year
Despite the impact that COVID-19 has had on our lives and livelihoods, PPS produced a resilient 2020 performance.Read More
Eskom says no load shedding today after 4 units return to service
In its latest update, the utility said that generation capacity recovered sufficiently enough to stave off blackouts on Wednesday.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More