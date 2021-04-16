Lesufi calls for swift probe into apparent spike in violence at GP schools
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has called for a swift investigation into an apparent increase in bullying and violence at schools across the province.
Lesufi has condemned recent acts of ill-discipline, after several reports of violent acts by pupils, some of which were captured on camera and were widely shared on social media.
READ: Limpopo education department condemns rising bullying cases after pupil death
In the latest altercation, a grade 11 boy from the Anchor Comprehensive High School allegedly stabbed a grade 12 pupil from Emadwaleni Secondary in Orlando West on Thursday.
In another video being disseminated on social media, two pupils from Dinwiddie High School were seen fighting in what seemed to be the school toilet block.
The MEC's spokesperson, Steve Mabona, said that all pupils involved would face disciplinary hearings and measures would be put in place to curb bullying and violence.
“The MEC has emphasised that schools should be centres of excellence, not sites where violence and anti-social behaviour will occur. We call upon parents to also play their role and make sure that they assist to instill discipline and talk to their children.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Lesufi calls for swift probe into apparent spike in violence at GP schools
