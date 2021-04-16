WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter
CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has written to the Western Cape Legislature's code of conduct committee to investigate the conduct of Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela.
Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office.
READ: WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim
The Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader listed a BComm degree on his CV but has acknowledged that he never actually completed the qualification.
ANC leader in the legislature, Cameron Dugmore, said that proper action needed to be taken against Madikizela.
"This committee is a multi-party committee of the legislature and it's this investigation which commences, and only once it is concluded and its findings have been reported to the legislature, should there be any consideration of whether to lift the suspension."
Meanwhile, Good Party secretary-general, Brett Herron, indicated that they would lay a criminal complaint against Madikizela, claiming that he may have transgressed the National Qualifications Framework Act, which could lead to prosecution and a jail sentence of up to five years.
This article first appeared on EWN
