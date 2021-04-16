SA records 1,372 COVID-19 infections, 73 more people succumb to virus
Seventy-three more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53,571 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,372 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 562, 931.
RELATED: 1,599 COVID-19 infections and 75 fatalities recorded in SA
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 488, 060 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 562 931 the total number of deaths is 53 571 the total number of recoveries is 1 488 060. pic.twitter.com/ADMcsNnAgo— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 15, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 15 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 15, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/2Cvh9G0exL
