[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches

Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of motorists rallied together to let an emergency vehicle through goes viral.

Watch the full video below:

A couple of drivers in England got out of their cars, clearing the road to make way for the ambulance ❤😭❤#humanity 🚑 🎥littleki_x pic.twitter.com/lAPzarzkZJ — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) April 15, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: