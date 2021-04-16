[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress
Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress
Social media is talking after a video of a bride tipped a waitress for spilling gravy on her mother-in-law's dress has gone viral.
Watch the waitress explaining below:
@chloe_beeee
Reply to @tired_as_amother let’s get a team together 😂 ##dyspraxia ##dyspraxic ##weddingtiktok ##fyp ##foryou ##foryoupage ##funny♬ original sound - Chlo
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
