COVID-19 vaccine registration for elderly S. Africans to open on Friday - Mkhize
JOHANNESBURG – Elderly South Africans will from 4pm on Friday be able to register for the second phase of the country's vaccine program.
Citizens who turn 60 or older this year can submit their details on the COVID-19 electronic vaccination data system.
#COVID19vaccine Government urges the elderly to only register after 4pm today, as the site is only in demonstration mode at the moment.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 16, 2021
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said that this was in preparation for the next phase of the vaccine rollout program.
“You must have your ID and medical aid card, if you have one, when you register. When you register, it’s very important that you put the correct cellphone number, the address where you live and the correct medical aid number, if you have one. Remember that registration does not guarantee that you will be vaccinated immediately.”
Mkhize said that there would be no difference between private and public sector patients.
The Health Department, meanwhile, reiterated its commitment that patients' data would not be shared with any third party.
The department's acting chief operating officer, Milani Wolmarans: "This is not only a registration platform but it also allows us to communicate via SMS so that we can tell you which vaccination site to go to, what time you need to be at the site and we can provide with information about the vaccination programme if we have a mobile number that we can communicate with."
Visit the EVDS website for more details.
SISONKE TRIAL SUSPENDED
Earlier this week the health minister said that South Africa would voluntarily and temporarily suspend the roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine following the announcement by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the temporary suspension of the use of the vaccine in the United States.
On Tuesday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration recommended that the country halt the use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose COVID-19 vaccine after six reported cases where patients developed rare and severe blood clots.
WATCH: Why we suspended the J&J COVID-19 vaccine rollout
SA RECORDS 1,372 NEW COVID-19 INFECTIONS, 73 MORE FATALITIES
Seventy-three more people have died in this country after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 53,571.
The Health Department also confirmed 1,372 infections over the past 24 hours, taking our known caseload to over 1.5 million since the start of the pandemic.
South Africa's recovery rate is still at 95%, which means that 1,488,000 people have recuperated.
On the vaccine front, around 292,000 healthcare workers received the jab before government suspended the Johnson & Johnson trial as a precautionary measure.
