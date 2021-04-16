Stigmatising and criminalising people for using drugs is more harmful - Expert





The 64th United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs was held earlier this week.

The Students for Sensible Drug Policy and the organisation, Youth RISE, presented a paper on the Impact of COVID-19 on Young People's Substance Use. In this session, young people from across the world including South Africa, Germany, Argentina, Australia and Ireland discussed their experiences during the pandemic & presented their research about the changing realities of young people and substance use.

MJ Stowe of the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs has more on this.

COVID-19 has posed challenges to a lot of people. It has increase stress. There has been a massive financial impact on people. MJ Stowe, Programme coordinator - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs

At present most drugs are still criminalised. Criminalising and punishing people who use drugs does more harm. We need data on how many people are using drugs and which drugs they are using. MJ Stowe, Programme coordinator - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs

To put a stigma and discriminate against people because they choose to use a substance is unfair. MJ Stowe, Programme coordinator - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs

How widespread is habitual drug usage?

Around 80% of people who use drugs don't develop dependency. Using drugs has its own risks and benefits. It is an individual's own right as to what they put in their bodies. MJ Stowe, Programme coordinator - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs

Listen below for the full interview...