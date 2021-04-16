Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:05
Minister Zweli Mkhize launches digital vaccine data system
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 12:10
Family and friends of Lufuno Mavhunga gather at school to remember her
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:15
ANC DSG Jessie Duarte gives defiant Ace Magashule supporters stern warning
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:23
Lucky Montana appears before the State Capture Commission
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane
Today at 12:37
SASSA explains delay in COVID19 grant payments
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Head of Communications at Sassa (South African Social Security Agency)
Today at 12:41
Losing Kinnear Journalists win Taco Kuiper Awards
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Jeff Wicks
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Michael Pedro, EWN reporter
Today at 12:56
Spreading Good News: Feel Good Fridays with Brent Lindeque.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Sally Williams Fine Foods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sack - MD at Sally Williams Fine Foods
Give your child the best education you can afford – here's how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Education
Warren Ingram
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
Galileo Capital
investing
saving
cost of education

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Click here for all our "Personal Finance with Warren Ingram" articles in one place.

In hyper-unequal South Africa, the difference between living a good life and poverty often comes down to education.

Parents know this, and heart-breaking stories abound of sacrifices they make to afford a good education for their children.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked personal finance advisor Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) what the best ways are to fund an education.

© stockbroker/123rf.com

RELATED: By 2025, a good public school will probably cost about R50 000 per year

In the tiniest of nutshells:

  • Saving up is always better than using debt.

  • The earlier you start the better.

  • The asset allocation (i.e. share vs property vs bonds vs cash) depends on how long you have left to invest. The longer you have; the more you can opt for potentially more lucrative (though volatile over short terms) investment such as shares.

  • Open a tax-free savings account in your child’s name. The growth is tax-free.

  • Consider asking that grandparents contribute to school fees.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest




