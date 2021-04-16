COVID-19 grant payments to be made at the end of April - Sassa

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Labour wage negotiations tactics for an ailing economy. How should unions negotiate with government?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Oupa Mthethwa - Negotiations educator & Facilitator at Labour Research Council
Today at 18:13
Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - null at Founder of Yaga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Sally Williams Fine Foods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sack - MD at Sally Williams Fine Foods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
16 April 2021 1:53 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
SASSA
Paseka Letsatsi
South African Social Security Agency
Sassa cards fraud
new Sassa cards

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there is also a category of people who made appeals and they are not going to close the system.

A delay in the payments of the COVID-19 social relief grant for the months of March and April 2021 is being experienced due to the transition in government financial years. The end of March is the end of the financial year for the government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is currently busy with these end-of-financial year tasks which have delayed payment.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has more on this.

We want to ensure that the beneficiaries are paid at the end of April. There is also a category of people who made appeals. We are not going to close the system until the last beneficiary.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

We will communicate with the beneficiaries from next week.

Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

Listen below for the full interview...




