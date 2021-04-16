COVID-19 grant payments to be made at the end of April - Sassa





A delay in the payments of the COVID-19 social relief grant for the months of March and April 2021 is being experienced due to the transition in government financial years. The end of March is the end of the financial year for the government and various administrative tasks are required before any payments which relate to the previous financial year can be made.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is currently busy with these end-of-financial year tasks which have delayed payment.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi has more on this.

We want to ensure that the beneficiaries are paid at the end of April. There is also a category of people who made appeals. We are not going to close the system until the last beneficiary. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

We will communicate with the beneficiaries from next week. Paseka Letsatsi, Spokesperson - South African Social Security Agency

Listen below for the full interview...