We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan
Legal journalist Karyn will tell us about the times she has failed in life, and what these failures have taught her.
My mom had been married before and met my dad later in life. She had my younger sister when she was 40.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
I developed diabetes when I was four-and-a-half. I was lucky to grow up knowing this is an aspect of my life. There was a girl I knew that passed away when I was 11.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
I went into comas as a child, I still do as an adult. The thing with that is that it is hard on parents. There is anxiety about having diabetic kids.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
We have so many children with diabetes within state-care systems. I am lucky that I have had family support. We have children who die of diabetes as a result of disadvantages.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Karyn says it was found during her schooling years that she was born brain-damaged. She can't drive a manual car.
My mom took me to the library every day and I just devoured books.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
You need to focus on what you are good at. We always carry marks of failure instead of saying this is my excellence.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
On her attempt at entertainment journalism, Karyn says she was once sent on an assignment to cover comedian Trever Noah and things did not go as planned. And this is not a laughing matter.
I was starstruck by Trevor Noah. There is a kind of energy that it takes to be a brilliant entertainment journalist.Karyn Maughan, Legal journalist
Listen below for the full interview ...
