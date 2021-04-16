Parly adopts report on public submissions to amend Section 25 of Constitution





CAPE TOWN - Parliament has adopted a report on public submissions on changing the Constitution to explicitly allow land expropriation without compensation.

The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution has met on Friday and will now draft the long-awaited constitutional amendment.

Committee Chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga said the report’s adoption cleared the way for the committee to start engaging and deliberating on the exact “wording and format” of the 18th Constitutional Amendment Bill.

He said the real work of what should be contained in the bill started now: “The adoption of this report will open the door for us to begin with the consideration of the draft amendment bill based on the public inputs and submissions by government departments.”

Motshekga has further stated the adoption of the report now opens the door for the committee to begin with the consideration of the Bill based on all the inputs.

Members have until early May to consult within their political parties on the Bill and the report and must conclude the work by 21 May.

