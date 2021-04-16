Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 18:09
Labour wage negotiations tactics for an ailing economy. How should unions negotiate with government?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Oupa Mthethwa - Negotiations educator & Facilitator at Labour Research Council
Today at 18:13
Yaga platform: The booming second-hand clothing market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Aune Aunapuu - null at Founder of Yaga
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
ZOOM: Friday File - Sally Williams Fine Foods
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sack - MD at Sally Williams Fine Foods
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
VACCINE REGISTRATION GOES LIVE: More that 26,000 registered within an hour Milani Wolmarans, project manager for the electronic vaccination data system, says there is an option to register at a vaccination... 16 April 2021 5:50 PM
Parly adopts report on public submissions to amend Section 25 of Constitution The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution has met on Friday and will now... 16 April 2021 2:36 PM
COVID-19 grant payments to be made at the end of April - Sassa Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there is also a category of people who made appeals and they are not going to close the system. 16 April 2021 1:53 PM
View all Local
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
View all Business
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021

16 April 2021 2:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Standard Chartered Bank
IMF
The Money Show
International Monetary Fund
Bruce Whitfield
Razia Khan
sub-Saharan Africa
SSA
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 in Africa
Covid-19 vaccination

The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts.

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) will have to slowest growing economies in the world in 2021.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts GDP growth of 3.4% for the region.

SSA economies contracted by 1.9% in 2020.

It is the poorest region in the world.

“Policymakers must strive to deliver vaccines,” said the IMF in a statement.

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania © bennymarty/123rf

Fastest growing SSA economies in 2021 (IMF forecast):

  • Kenya (7.6%)

  • Botswana (7.5%)

  • Niger (6.9%)

  • Mauritius (6.6%)

  • Uganda (6.3%)

The region’s largest economies - Nigeria and South Africa - is forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.1% respectively.

The IMF says a faster than expected vaccine rollout would improve the outlook.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed economist Razia Khan (Standard Chartered Bank).

It [growth forecast] is disappointing, but we need to get to grips with what really happened to the region in 2020…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

There are significant vulnerabilities associated with the sub-Saharan Africa story. The pace of the vaccine rollout is the key one… Other economies are seeing far more rapid rollouts of vaccines, allowing economic activity to resume and normalise…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

We will see consumption booms everywhere as it opens up…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

The IMF said today that 32 million people in Sub Saharan Africa have been driven back into poverty as a result of Covid-19…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

The pandemic has significantly altered the capacity for future growth in many African economies…

Razia Khan, economist - Standard Chartered Bank

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021




16 April 2021 2:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Africa
Standard Chartered Bank
IMF
The Money Show
International Monetary Fund
Bruce Whitfield
Razia Khan
sub-Saharan Africa
SSA
COVID-19 vaccine
Covid-19 in Africa
Covid-19 vaccination

More from Business

Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest

16 April 2021 11:03 AM

Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids

16 April 2021 10:36 AM

Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal

15 April 2021 8:56 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand at its best level in 14 months

15 April 2021 7:04 PM

The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO

14 April 2021 8:20 PM

EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket

14 April 2021 7:46 PM

The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82

14 April 2021 7:05 PM

What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

12 April 2021 7:19 PM

South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

9 April 2021 2:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer

6 April 2021 7:12 PM

After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence'

31 March 2021 6:51 PM

Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders

8 April 2021 7:41 PM

A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency?

8 April 2021 1:05 PM

Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects'

7 April 2021 7:57 PM

Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC)

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa to attend extraordinary SADC summit meeting on Mozambique insurgency

7 April 2021 10:16 AM

The SADC said that it was deeply concerned about the continued terrorist attacks in the region, even after the military claimed that it had regained control of the coastal town of Palma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF: SA supports multilateral efforts to respond to Mozambique insurgency

4 April 2021 8:02 AM

The Southern African Development Community will meet next week to discuss the unrest in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado region.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa’s healthcare technology sector is booming

31 March 2021 11:27 AM

"There’s a boom, thanks in part to the pandemic," says Africa analyst Adetunji Omotola. "There’s a drastic increase in funding."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer

19 March 2021 1:44 PM

Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas

15 March 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!'

23 February 2021 9:00 PM

Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future of renewable energy is bright

18 February 2021 8:34 AM

The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploited.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Stigmatising and criminalising people for using drugs is more harmful - Expert

Local

COVID-19 vaccine registration for elderly S. Africans to open on Friday - Mkhize

Local

COVID-19 grant payments to be made at the end of April - Sassa

Local

VACCINE REGISTRATION GOES LIVE: More that 26,000 registered within an hour

Local

EWN Highlights

Case against girl who assaulted Lufuno Mavhunga postponed to Tuesday

16 April 2021 5:20 PM

Senegal issues denial after media report of deaths linked to AstraZeneca

16 April 2021 4:45 PM

Mpumalanga ANC PEC to push ahead with elective conference despite threats

16 April 2021 3:46 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA