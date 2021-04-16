VACCINE REGISTRATION GOES LIVE: More than 126,000 registered within an hour
Elderly South Africans will from 4pm on Friday be able to register for the second phase of the country's vaccine programme.
Citizens who turn 60 or older this year can submit their details on the COVID-19 electronic vaccination data system.
Milani Wolmarans, project manager for the vaccination system at the Department of Health, sheds light on this.
At 5pm we had 126,725 registrations, within the first hour. I didn't check the geographical patterns, I just took the total number. We doMilani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system
The information has a number of secondary uses, you can see where there is an increase in registrations and where there are no regsitrations and we can cross-reference that from an aggregate level with the date that is available from Statistics South Africa.Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system
The medical aid is being registered as a prescribed benefit and the medical aid will pay government directly for the vaccine. It, however, will have no impact on the individual's savings account or any of their benefits. The individual that is being vaccinated will not be required to make any payment.Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system
We have confirmed and continue to monitor the security of the system to ensure that data is secure. There is an option to register at a vaccination site.Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system
If you don't receive an SMS within 12 hours we ask you to kindly re-register.Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system
Listen below for the full interview ...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_163501106_coronavirus-vaccine-cost-vaccine-ampoule-and-money-fight-against-covid-19-pevention-immunization-and.html?vti=mkvqyb2lj4xh26m6yc-1-57
More from Local
Parly adopts report on public submissions to amend Section 25 of Constitution
The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution has met on Friday and will now draft the long-awaited constitutional amendment.Read More
COVID-19 grant payments to be made at the end of April - Sassa
Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there is also a category of people who made appeals and they are not going to close the system.Read More
Stigmatising and criminalising people for using drugs is more harmful - Expert
South African Network of People Who Use Drugs' MJ Stowe comments on COVID-19 and its effects on drug use among the youth.Read More
Bullying victim Lufuno Mavhunga remembered as kind, loving at memorial service
The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral.Read More
Montana accuses Zondo Inquiry of favouring ex-Prasa board chair Molefe
Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive, Lucky Montana, said that he still believed that the commission was biased and pursuing a predetermined agenda.Read More
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids
Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash.Read More
COVID-19 vaccine registration for elderly S. Africans to open on Friday - Mkhize
Citizens who turn 60 or older this year can submit their details on the COVID-19 electronic vaccination data system. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said this was in preparation for the next phase of the vaccine rollout program.Read More
Lesufi calls for swift probe into apparent spike in violence at GP schools
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has condemned recent acts of ill-discipline, after several reports of violent acts by pupils, some of which were captured on camera and have been widely shared on social media.Read More
SA records 1,372 COVID-19 infections, 73 more people succumb to virus
The Health Department says these fatalities have brought the death toll up to 53,571 since the beginning of the pandemic.Read More
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter
Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Democratic Alliance (DA) provincial leader listed a BComm degree on his CV, but has acknowledged that he never actually completed the qualification.Read More