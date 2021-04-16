VACCINE REGISTRATION GOES LIVE: More that 26,000 registered within an hour





Elderly South Africans will from 4pm on Friday be able to register for the second phase of the country's vaccine programme.

Citizens who turn 60 or older this year can submit their details on the COVID-19 electronic vaccination data system.

Milani Wolmarans, project manager for the vaccination system at the Department of Health, sheds light on this.

At 5pm we had 26,725 registrations, within the first hour. I didn't check the geographical patterns, I just took the total number. We do Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system

The information has a number of secondary uses, you can see where there is an increase in registrations and where there are no regsitrations and we can cross-reference that from an aggregate level with the date that is available from Statistics South Africa. Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system

The medical aid is being registered as a prescribed benefit and the medical aid will pay government directly for the vaccine. It, however, will have no impact on the individual's savings account or any of their benefits. The individual that is being vaccinated will not be required to make any payment. Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system

We have confirmed and continue to monitor the security of the system to ensure that data is secure. There is an option to register at a vaccination site. Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system

If you don't receive an SMS within 12 hours we ask you to kindly re-register. Milani Wolmarans, Project manager - Department of Health electronic vaccination data system

