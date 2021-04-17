SA records 1,424 COVID-19 infections and 92 people succumb to virus
Ninety-two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,424 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 564, 355.
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 488 572 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 564 355 the total number of deaths is 53 663 the total number of recoveries is 1 488 572. pic.twitter.com/JWZvU9oiYM— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 16 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 16, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqaiiRF pic.twitter.com/7WZ092GJoi
