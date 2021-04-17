SA records 1,424 COVID-19 infections and 92 people succumb to virus





Ninety-two more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,424 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 564, 355.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1 488 572 people having recuperated from the virus.

