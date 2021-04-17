3rd floor parking collapses as EMS battle blaze at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital





Emergency services are on-site at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital following a fire that broke out on Friday morning, was contained but unfortunately reignited.

The blaze that occurred at the hospital's dispensary has led to the third floor parking collapsing and patients being moved to other facilities.

RELATED: Ramaphosa to deliver 'Year of Charlotte Maxeke' themed Human Rights Day address

Firefighters are battling the blaze trying to contain the flames.

City of Johannesburg spokesperson Synock Matobako told Eyewitness News the level above the dispensary, where the fire started, had caved in.

More support vehicles on standby for evacuation. pic.twitter.com/S9gV2pnFpD — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 16, 2021

07:15 Visuals from Charlotte Maxeka Hospital. pic.twitter.com/AG545dwQ82 — Gauteng Health (@GautengHealth) April 17, 2021