WATCH: Lufuno Mavhunga laid to rest in Limpopo today
JOHANNESBURG – The funeral service of Lufuno Mavhunga was held in Limpopo on Saturday.
The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week, after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral.
READ: Lufuno Mavhunga's family relive agony of her death after bullying incident
A memorial service for the 15-year-old was held at the Mbilwi Secondary School on Friday.
Her brother Kenneth Mavhunga has called on parents to work with schools to root out bullying.
“There was someone’s child that was assaulting my sister. I believe that that child comes from a certain family, and there are parents in that family, that is why I am bringing it back to you as families that maybe it’s high time we understand our children and make sure we are involved in raising them.”
WATCH:Lufuno Mavhunga funeral service
