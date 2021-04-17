Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020 Nonn Botha 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
See full line-up
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
GP govt announces 7-day closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital due to fire damage Scores of patients are being evacuated from the facility in Johannesburg as firefighters from across the province battle the blaze... 17 April 2021 11:24 AM
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire: Patients relocated to neighbouring facilities Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said patients were being relocated, and details about the number of patients that have so far been moved... 17 April 2021 10:13 AM
WATCH: Lufuno Mavhunga laid to rest in Limpopo today The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week, after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral. 17 April 2021 9:43 AM
View all Local
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
View all Business
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

GP govt announces 7-day closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital due to fire damage

17 April 2021 11:24 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali & Maki Molapo
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
City of Joburg EMS

Scores of patients are being evacuated from the facility in Johannesburg as firefighters from across the province battle the blaze which has swept through several parts of the hospital.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government has moved to temporarily shut down Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital following severe fire damage.

Scores of patients are being evacuated from the facility in Johannesburg as firefighters from across the province battle the blaze which has swept through several parts of the hospital.

The fire was first detected on Friday morning at the hospital's storeroom for medical supplies.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire but 12 hours later it re-ignited.

READ: 3rd floor parking collapses as Charlotte Maxeke Hospital blaze continues

Gauteng premier David Makhura addressed the media following an inspection of the charred building.

"We have to announce that we have to temporarily shut down Charlotte Maxeke Hospital for seven days."

He said the hospital will suspend services for seven days as the structure of the building has been compromised.

As thick plumes of smokes funnel through the hospital, Makhura said the temporary closure was a precautionary measure.

"There has been no loss of life, there is no casualty as a result of the fire. But we must take precautionary measures because the smoke that is coming in here is going into the different wards. The temporary suspension of operations here is something that was not taken lightly."

At the same time, the Gauteng health department said details about the relocation of patients who have been evacuated from the hospital would be revealed in due course.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire: Patients relocated to neighbouring facilities

The department in collaboration with emergency services have been evacuating patients at the hospital following an all-night raging fire.

The patients were taken to neighbouring hospitals.

Department spokesperson Kwara Kekana said: “This morning one of the things that we had been developing, also in conversation with the management overnight, is then to also say ‘How do we begin to communicate? Which patients have gone to which facilities?’ just to provide comfort to their families. So, when the information is properly consolidated, we will be able to communicate with the relevant people and loved ones.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : GP govt announces 7-day closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital due to fire damage




17 April 2021 11:24 AM
by Veronica Mokhoali & Maki Molapo
Tags:
Gauteng Health Department
Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital
City of Joburg EMS

More from Local

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire: Patients relocated to neighbouring facilities

17 April 2021 10:13 AM

Spokesperson Kwara Kekana said patients were being relocated, and details about the number of patients that have so far been moved to neighbouring hospitals would be confirmed later on Saturday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

WATCH: Lufuno Mavhunga laid to rest in Limpopo today

17 April 2021 9:43 AM

The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week, after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3rd floor parking collapses as EMS battle blaze at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

17 April 2021 7:42 AM

A fire that started on Friday, was contained but unfortunately reignited has led to patients being moved to other facilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA records 1,424 COVID-19 infections and 92 people succumb to virus

17 April 2021 7:00 AM

The Health Department says these fatalities have pushed the death toll to 53, 663 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

VACCINE REGISTRATION GOES LIVE: More than 126,000 registered within an hour

16 April 2021 6:08 PM

Milani Wolmarans, project manager for the electronic vaccination data system, says there is an option to register at a vaccination site.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Parly adopts report on public submissions to amend Section 25 of Constitution

16 April 2021 2:36 PM

The ad hoc committee to initiate and introduce legislation amending Section 25 of the Constitution has met on Friday and will now draft the long-awaited constitutional amendment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 grant payments to be made at the end of April - Sassa

16 April 2021 1:53 PM

Spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi says there is also a category of people who made appeals and they are not going to close the system.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stigmatising and criminalising people for using drugs is more harmful - Expert

16 April 2021 11:58 AM

South African Network of People Who Use Drugs' MJ Stowe comments on COVID-19 and its effects on drug use among the youth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bullying victim Lufuno Mavhunga remembered as kind, loving at memorial service

16 April 2021 11:57 AM

The teenage girl took her own life earlier this week after a video of her being attacked by a fellow pupil went viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Montana accuses Zondo Inquiry of favouring ex-Prasa board chair Molefe

16 April 2021 11:38 AM

Former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) group chief executive, Lucky Montana, said that he still believed that the commission was biased and pursuing a predetermined agenda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

GP govt announces 7-day closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital due to fire damage

Local

3rd floor parking collapses as EMS battle blaze at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

Local

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital fire: Patients relocated to neighbouring facilities

Local

EWN Highlights

WATCH LIVE: Prince Philip laid to rest at St George's Chapel

17 April 2021 3:33 PM

Over 12,000 people die from COVID-19 globally every day

17 April 2021 3:20 PM

EFF calls for Dirco’s intervention after Lindani Myeni is killed by Hawaii cops

17 April 2021 1:39 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA