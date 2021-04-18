48 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,326 infections recorded
Forty-eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 711 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Health Department says it has recorded 1,326 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 565, 680.
RELATED: SA records 1,424 COVID-19 infections and 92 people succumb to virus
South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 489, 457 people having recuperated from the virus.
As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 565 680 the total number of deaths is 53 711 the total number of recoveries is 1 489 457. pic.twitter.com/4tFoC7LQ38— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 17, 2021
#COVID19 Statistics in SA as at 17 April.— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 17, 2021
Use the COVID Alert SA app to protect yourself, your loved ones and your community. Start using this privacy preserving app today. Add your phone to the fight! Download the Covid Alert SA app now! https://t.co/8YKEqa0Ht5 pic.twitter.com/Iz6cXf1pAk
