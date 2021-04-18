48 more people succumb to COVID-19 and 1,326 infections recorded





Forty-eight more people have died after contracting the coronavirus bringing the national death toll to 53, 711 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Health Department says it has recorded 1,326 infections have been recorded in the last 24 hours pushing the country's known caseload to 1, 565, 680.

South Africa's recovery rate stands at 95% which means that 1, 489, 457 people having recuperated from the virus.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 1 565 680 the total number of deaths is 53 711 the total number of recoveries is 1 489 457. pic.twitter.com/4tFoC7LQ38 — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) April 17, 2021