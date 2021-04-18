You could end up in Jail for neglecting your tax returns





The new amendment to the Tax Administration Act, gives the South African Revenue Service (Sars) the power to put people in jail if they are negligent with their tax returns.

The amendment removes the concept of “intent” which needs to be proven that a person willfully broke the law.

By removing intent, from the act places the taxpayer fully responsible for the compliance of their tax affairs.

Ignorance and negligence are no more an excuse and could lead to heavy fines and up to two years in jail.

Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse reflects on the new amendment to the Tax Administration Act.

This puts the onus on the taxpayer to make sure that they file their taxes file correctly. Paul Roelofse, Certified financial planner

