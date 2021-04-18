Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’

Streaming issues? Report here
Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020 Paul Mtitara 1500 x 1500 2020
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
State Capture Inquiry offices burgled, several laptops stolen: reports While its understood several laptops were stolen from the commission's Parktown offices, an investigation into the overnight burgl... 18 April 2021 1:02 PM
Ramaphosa lambasts media report on FS ‘dubious tender’ complaint against him The Star reported this week that the Free State education department awarded a tender to Ramaphosa’s former company Shanduka to bu... 18 April 2021 11:13 AM
‘We have failed Lufuno’ – Deputy Minister in the Presidency Siweya Lufuno Mavhunga was laid to rest in Limpopo on Saturday after she completed suicide following a bullying incident outside the Mbwi... 18 April 2021 8:44 AM
View all Local
WC ANC wants suspended MEC Madikizela's conduct probed over CV matter Premier Alan Winde on Thursday suspended Madikizela for 14 days, pending the outcome of a probe by the premier's office. The Demo... 16 April 2021 6:31 AM
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
WC Premier Winde suspends MEC Madikizela over CV qualification claim Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has suspended Transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela for claiming to have a BCom degree in his CV whe... 15 April 2021 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Give your child the best education you can afford – here’s how to invest Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on how to save and invest for your child’s future education. 16 April 2021 11:03 AM
Meet this week's VodaPay Max winner – vintage toy craftsman, Anthony Davids Congratulations to this week's winner, Anthony Davids whose just won Vodacom's latest VodaPay Max POS system and R10,000 in cash. 16 April 2021 10:36 AM
View all Business
We carry marks of failure instead of showing our excellence - Karyn Maughan The legal journalist was starstruck during an interview with internationally acclaimed South African comedian Trevor Noah. 16 April 2021 2:53 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Motorists rallying together to get emergency vehicle through goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Bride tips waitress for spilling gravy on mother-in-law's dress Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 April 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] Woman struggling to parallel park leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 April 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’ The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
View all Africa
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’

18 April 2021 7:22 AM
by Lizell Persens
Tags:
Black Lives Matter
US Police Brutality
Hawaii
Lindani Myeni

The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.

JOHANNESBURG – The Honolulu police maintains there was no wrongdoing on the part of its officers, in the fatal shooting of a South African rugby player, calling their actions ‘brave’.

Former KwaZulu-Natal rugby player Lindani Myeni was shot and killed by Hawaii police on Wednesday.

READ: EFF calls fro Dirco's intervention after Lindani Myeni is killed by Hawaii cops

The incident occurred after police responded to a burglary. A scuffle ensued and Myeni was shot four times.

Myeni and his family relocated to the island earlier this year.

The bodycam footage released by police shows officers failed to identify themselves when they approached an unarmed black man – now known to be Myeni.

It was only after shots were fired that they can be heard shouting “police”.

The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon.

Nagata said he was impressed by how they handled the situation.

“They were in the fight for their lives, let me be clear with you and as a result, they did very well, they were very brave. They fought for their lives. I was very impressed by what they did. They didn't shoot or discharge the firearm right away. This was not a case of overreaction."

The Economic Freedom Fighters’ (EFF) Vusi Khoza disagrees and has called on the South African government to intervene.

“The police in America are always on the news for killing unarmed black people. What makes it even more painful is that we are going through the trial of George Floyd. It's not even completed yet." WATCH: HPD release bodycam footage of Myeni shooting

Warning: This video may contain graphic images

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.


This article first appeared on EWN : Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were ‘brave’




18 April 2021 7:22 AM
by Lizell Persens
Tags:
Black Lives Matter
US Police Brutality
Hawaii
Lindani Myeni

More from World

Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82

14 April 2021 7:05 PM

What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away

9 April 2021 1:31 PM

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll

8 April 2021 3:12 PM

Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion

6 April 2021 8:47 PM

Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure

25 March 2021 8:05 PM

The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:49 PM

It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic'

19 March 2021 1:11 PM

Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks'

17 March 2021 6:47 PM

The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

GP govt announces 7-day closure of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital due to fire damage

Local

You could end up in Jail for neglecting your tax returns

Local

‘We have failed Lufuno’ – Deputy Minister in the Presidency Siweya

Local

EWN Highlights

The DA's Madikizela ready to own up to his 'mistakes' but claims he was targeted

18 April 2021 2:25 PM

‘I’ve got two cats, they can take one’ – Lungisa on order to pay Kayser R844k

18 April 2021 2:08 PM

Raging fire damages section of Rhodes Memorial Restaurant

18 April 2021 1:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA