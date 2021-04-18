‘We have failed Lufuno’ – Deputy Minister in the Presidency Siweya
JOHANNESBURG – There were emotional scenes at the funeral of Lufuno Mavhunga in Thohoyandou on Saturday.
Friends and family gathered in Limpopo to bid the 15-year-old teenager, who took her own life following a bullying incident, farewell.
The Mbilwi Secondary School pupil completed suicide after being assaulted by a fellow learner outside the school premises earlier this week.
In an emotionally charged send-off, a close family member remembered Lufuno as a kind and peaceful person.
“She will be remembered as that little girl who stood there defenceless, hopeless, not fighting back and trying to explain. She said sorry. If we are not oppressing each other, we are laughing at the oppressed.”
Deputy Minister in the Presidency Thembi Siweya was among several government officials who attended the service.
Siweya admitted that more could have been done to protect Lufuno.
“As government we can do so much, we can put child protection acts, we can put all policies in place. We have failed her, all of us. We have failed Lufuno.”
A 14-year-old learner who is seen in the video assaulting Lufuno was expected back in the Thohoyandou family law court on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, three other learners who shot the video and can be heard cheering on the accused have been suspended from the school, pending disciplinary proceedings.
